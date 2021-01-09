UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Academy Of Excellence' Set Up For Professional Training Of Newcomers In Media Industry: Shibli

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

'Academy of Excellence' set up for professional training of newcomers in media industry: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Academy of Excellence has been set up for professional training of newcomers in various fields of media including production, art and culture under the vision of improving quality of media industry.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the 'Academy of Excellence' here at Radio Pakistan Academy, he said all capabilities and resources would be utilized to make the Academy an platform of excellence.

Besides Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen, Additional Secretary Shahira Shahid, Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan, Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan, and a large number of heads of media sciences departments of various universities were present on the occasion.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the idea of the Academy of Excellence was brought by veteran television producer Khawaja Najam-ul-Hassan, which has been implemented now.

He said that this platform would provide an opportunity to newcomers to hone their talents in a better manner.

He added that when the commitment, direction and vision get combined, such tasks would be accomplished.

Shibli Faraz said there were only a few media, art and production training institutes in the country and there was a dire need to introduce a facility where skills of media professional could be nurtured and to overcome shortage of trained staff.

However, after the establishment of this new institute, fresh blood would be part of the industry with number of success stories on television, radio and media houses.

He said that those trained at the Academy of Excellence would also be able to benefit from Pakistan Televison and Radio Pakistan which have the latest equipment and experienced manpower.

Speaking on the occasion Khawaja Najam ul-Hassan, Head of the Academy of Excellence, briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the academy, the faculty members and the courses being offered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Media TV All From Industry Blood

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

12 seconds ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

53 minutes ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

1 hour ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

1 hour ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

1 hour ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.