ACANAP organizes ceremony in connection with Independence Day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Coordinator, Anti-Corruption and Anti-Narcotics Association , Pakistan (ACANAP),Mohsin Naeem Paracha here on Wednesday organized a ceremony in connection with Independence Day and the struggle for truth.

Additional Deputy Commissioner,

Hamid Iqbal, ASP, Baidar Bakht, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Gul

Hassan, Chairman board of Directors WSSC Kohat Saad Khan, TMA Kohat,

Syed Waqas Ali Shah, representatives of FBR Kohat, Social Welfare Officer , representatives of Anti-Corruption

Department, Director education Female, Bibi Razia, President Kohat

Chamber of Commerce and Industry ,Rashid Paracha, Syed Faiq Shah,

President of Traders Action Committee, Haji Abid and Secretary Finance

Qasim Atiq Paracha, representatives of FIA Kohat, Yousaf Khan, Representative

Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department, Senior Vice President of Private school Association Kohat and Principal Iqra School Kohat, Haroon Niazi, General Secretary Private Schools Fayyaz Khan, Principal Government Primary School Kohat Haris Khan, along with other

dignitaries and women and men attend the ceremony.

The girls presented

speeches and national songs at the ceremony, while the special guest

distributed shields and medals among the girls. In their speeches, the

guests highlighted the historical importance of Independence Day and

the struggle for truth and expressed their determination to play a

full role for the development, unity, prevention of corruption and

drug abuse and peace of the country.

On this occasion, ADC General, Kohat Hamid Iqbal gave the message of

Pakistan’s Independence Day and encouraged the prevention of

corruption and drug abuse. President Kohat Chamber, Rashid Paracha

informed the public and the administration about the importance of

promoting industry and trade and thanked the organizer of the program,

Mohsin Naeem Paracha, District Coordinator Kohat, Mohsin Naeem Paracha delivered a message of

Independence Day on behalf of Chairman, (ACANAP), Rehan Azhar. The ceremony was concluded with the

national anthem.

