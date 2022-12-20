ACB committed to facilitate residents: Chairman Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hazara division Fawad Ali on Tuesday said that despite facing financial issues, ACB was committed to facilitating the residents of all 10 wards of the cantonment board.

He shared that ACB had also allocated Rs 6 million for each ward through which developmental schemes, including sanitation, drainage system and carpeting of roads were in progress.

The chairman expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Talking about the issues of Abbottabad Cantonment Board areas, he said that during a very short span of his tenure, many issues were resolved including the provision of improved civic services to the citizens which were not even available in some areas of the city.

Fawad Ali said that ACB sanitation staff and machinery were overburdened, adding in most of the cantonment board areas, dumping points were choked as they are being used by the residents of TMA vicinities. He highlighted the board's existing strength of sanitation staff and machinery was hired for the 130,000 population of the cantonment board but unfortunately, a large number of other people were also utilizing the facilities being provided by the ACB.

Talking about revenue generation, the chairman said that the KP government takes a 15 percent share from all of ACB's tax collection and did not pay any of the shares through NFC. The estimated share of ACB from the NFC award was Rs 750 million per annum which was pending from 2011 and has reached up to 10 billion rupees, he added.

Fawad said that if ACB receives its annual NFC award share from the provincial government then it would be able to meet all the needs of the ACB residents and provide them with state-of-the-art services.

He claimed that PPP can bring the country out of crisis.

Fawad Ali said that PPP was being re-organised in the Hazara division and added many personalities of the region were joining the party and would contest upcoming general elections from all national and provincial Constituencies.