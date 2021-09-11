ACB local bodies election to be held on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Election Commission (REC) Hazara has completed all the arrangements for holding Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) local bodies elections on September 12 (Sunday) for which strict security measures have been ensured.

According to details, two wards out of 10 were declared sensitive where besides police, elite force, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) would also be deploy.

REC has established 43 polling stations for 10 wards where 53 candidates of various political parties including independent, PTI, PML-N, JI and others would contest the elections.

PTI and PML-N local leadership is working hard for the victory of their candidates as ACB elections results would have an impact on both political parties in the forthcoming general elections.

Regional Election Commissioner (REM) Hazara division Sardar Jahangzeb told media that all arrangements for three cantonment boards of district Abbottabad have been completed, the elections would be held on Sunday 12 amid strict security and following Coronavirus SOPs, he added.

He further said that polling for the local bodies election for Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA), Cantonment Board Havelian (CBH) and Cantonment Board Kalabagh (CBK) would be started at 8 am on Sunday and would continue without any break till 5 pm.

The REM also directed the masses to cooperate with the administration and security staff on the polling day, strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs, avoid gathering and use face mask as a must.