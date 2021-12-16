ACB seales 150 shops, buildings in cantonment areas on orders of SCP

Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) Thursday sealed shops, parlors, clinics and rest house during the first phase of the drive in cantonment areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Thursday sealed shops, parlors, clinics and rest house during the first phase of the drive in cantonment areas.

According to the ACB statistics, the teams have sealed 150 shops, parlours, clinics and rest houses and identified 442 different centers including block-making factories and scrapyards.

Abbottabad Cantonment Board has started its operation following the orders of SCP against the commercial activities in the residential areas of the cantonment.

ACB teams have sealed 110 shops at Jinnah Abad, Habibullah Colony, 4 scrapyards, 5 block factories, 2 beauty parlours and one rest house.

There are 171 private schools in ACB areas including 42 schools are working in commercial areas, 30 residential areas while operation against illegal schools established in residential areas during the second phase of the drive.