UrduPoint.com

ACB Seales 150 Shops, Buildings In Cantonment Areas On Orders Of SCP

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

ACB seales 150 shops, buildings in cantonment areas on orders of SCP

Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) Thursday sealed shops, parlors, clinics and rest house during the first phase of the drive in cantonment areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Thursday sealed shops, parlors, clinics and rest house during the first phase of the drive in cantonment areas.

According to the ACB statistics, the teams have sealed 150 shops, parlours, clinics and rest houses and identified 442 different centers including block-making factories and scrapyards.

Abbottabad Cantonment Board has started its operation following the orders of SCP against the commercial activities in the residential areas of the cantonment.

ACB teams have sealed 110 shops at Jinnah Abad, Habibullah Colony, 4 scrapyards, 5 block factories, 2 beauty parlours and one rest house.

There are 171 private schools in ACB areas including 42 schools are working in commercial areas, 30 residential areas while operation against illegal schools established in residential areas during the second phase of the drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Abbottabad

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

31 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

43 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.