UrduPoint.com

ACB Spring Gal To Start From Friday At Lady Garden Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 12:17 PM

ACB spring gal to start from Friday at Lady Garden Abbottabad

Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) has organized a three-day annual Spring Gala at Lady Garden from May 13, with various activities including wildlife, various industrial sectors, flower exhibition, and children's interest programs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) has organized a three-day annual Spring Gala at Lady Garden from May 13, with various activities including wildlife, various industrial sectors, flower exhibition, and children's interest programs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amara Ammar while talking to the media persons said that after a break of two years owing to the outbreak of coronavirus the three-day Spring Gala is a tradition of Cantonment Board Abbottabad.

Besides ACB, military commanders of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) and other units would participate in the spring gala.

During the exhibition, Lady Garden will be opened to families only from 10 a.

m to 10 p.m. CEO said that the Spring Gala was a good activity for the Cantonment Board, which includes various informative programs like wildlife, different industries, and food stalls would not only provide information but also a source of entertainment for the families.

She said that to encourage the female participants cash prizes would also be given to them, registration is open and all interested women could enroll themselves in the spring gala.

She said that the Spring Gala also includes other programs like a magic show for the interest of children and they have finalized all arrangements in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad May Women Media All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Colombia's Gulf Clan sows terror ahead of presiden ..

Colombia's Gulf Clan sows terror ahead of presidential vote

3 minutes ago
 New Cuban penal code 'turning the screw' on dissen ..

New Cuban penal code 'turning the screw' on dissent, critics say

3 minutes ago
 North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, decla ..

North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, declares emergency

3 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 for First Time Since D ..

Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 for First Time Since December 2020

3 minutes ago
 Bike rider killed in accident

Bike rider killed in accident

9 minutes ago
 Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank tr ..

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.