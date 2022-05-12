ACB spring gal to start from Friday at Lady Garden Abbottabad

Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) has organized a three-day annual Spring Gala at Lady Garden from May 13, with various activities including wildlife, various industrial sectors, flower exhibition, and children's interest programs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) has organized a three-day annual Spring Gala at Lady Garden from May 13, with various activities including wildlife, various industrial sectors, flower exhibition, and children's interest programs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amara Ammar while talking to the media persons said that after a break of two years owing to the outbreak of coronavirus the three-day Spring Gala is a tradition of Cantonment Board Abbottabad.

Besides ACB, military commanders of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) and other units would participate in the spring gala.

During the exhibition, Lady Garden will be opened to families only from 10 a.

m to 10 p.m. CEO said that the Spring Gala was a good activity for the Cantonment Board, which includes various informative programs like wildlife, different industries, and food stalls would not only provide information but also a source of entertainment for the families.

She said that to encourage the female participants cash prizes would also be given to them, registration is open and all interested women could enroll themselves in the spring gala.

She said that the Spring Gala also includes other programs like a magic show for the interest of children and they have finalized all arrangements in this regard.