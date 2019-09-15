ACB starts drive against commercial activities in residential areas

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 15(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Sunday started a drive against commercial activities in residential areas and sealed eight beauty parlors shops in cantonment vicinities.

ACB anti-encroachment squad also started a campaign against encroachment in the different parts of the city. The team sealed eight beauty parlors in Jinnah Abad, Habibullah colony and main Manshera road those were established in residential areas.

ACB besides beauty parlors also served notices to the factories that are established in residential areas and other comer activities.

During the anti-encroachment drive, the ACB team confiscated bird's cages from different shops near Sethi Masjid Abbottabad.

Residential areas of ACB are the hub of various commercial activities where illegal schools, beauty parlors and other commercial actives have disturbed the locals.

Last year ACB has also kicked off a drive against schools in residential areas but nothing happened and after a few months the schools were continued.