UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACB Starts Drive Against Commercial Activities In Residential Areas

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

ACB starts drive against commercial activities in residential areas

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 15(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Sunday started a drive against commercial activities in residential areas and sealed eight beauty parlors shops in cantonment vicinities.

ACB anti-encroachment squad also started a campaign against encroachment in the different parts of the city. The team sealed eight beauty parlors in Jinnah Abad, Habibullah colony and main Manshera road those were established in residential areas.

ACB besides beauty parlors also served notices to the factories that are established in residential areas and other comer activities.

During the anti-encroachment drive, the ACB team confiscated bird's cages from different shops near Sethi Masjid Abbottabad.

Residential areas of ACB are the hub of various commercial activities where illegal schools, beauty parlors and other commercial actives have disturbed the locals.

Last year ACB has also kicked off a drive against schools in residential areas but nothing happened and after a few months the schools were continued.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Hub Sunday Mosque From

Recent Stories

Pottery exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independen ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference in S ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Humberto lashes Bahamas

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.