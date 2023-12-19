ACC assigned additional duties of DG PHA Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Punjab government on Tuesday has directed Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Shafiq Ahmed Dogar to take an additional responsibility of Director General Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) Sahiwal.

According to the report, upon assuming the role, Shafiq Ahmed Dogar along with Deputy Director PHA Allahyar Bhatti, conducted a detailed inspection of city parks and green belts.

During his visit, he emphasized the immediate improvement of existing green belts and the initiation of new plantations in key areas like Farida Park, DC Office Chowk, Allama Iqbal Road, and College Chowk.

The DG PHA highlighted that ensuring a clean environment for citizens was the top priority for PHA, expressing the confidence in fulfilling this responsibility despite resource constraints. Additionally, he issued directives for the prompt achievement of new saplings for the upcoming plantation initiatives.

