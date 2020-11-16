ACC court orders to release PML-N leader in fraud case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The anti-corruption court (ACC) Monday ordered to release Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar by dismissing Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) application of physical remand in a case of illegal occupation of a property.

According to the prosecution, the ACE arrested Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar s/o Malik Munshi Khan on November 14 and put an application with the ACC for 14-days physical remand for recovery of Rs 1.4 million from him and his partner stamp vendor.

The Special Judge of ACC Multan Division Asif Majeed Awan said the court is of the firm view that FIR No 14/2020 u/s 420/467/468/471 PPC r/w section 5(2)247 PCA PS, ACE (HQ) Multan was registered in violations of law and the early arrest of the accused was also a violation of rule 7 of PACE Rules 2014.

He dismissed the application of physical remand and ordered to release Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.

The Judge ordered that the application of deputy commissioner Multan for inquiry shall be deemed pending with ACE Punjab Director General who may order further proceedings of preliminary inquiry in accordance with law to proceed further.