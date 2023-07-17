Open Menu

ACC Extends Interim Bail Of Four PTI Leaders

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ACC extends interim bail of four PTI leaders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A judge of the Anti-Corruption Court on Monday extended the interim bail of the four local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till July 26 in a corruption case.

All four accused namely Fazl Shakur, Abdul Salam, Malik Shaukat, and Iftikhar Mashwani had submitted an application for extension in the interim bail.

The judge Babar Ali after considering the applications of the petitioners granted a nine-day extension in the interim bail period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Babar Ali July Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

24 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

13 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

15 hours ago
Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

15 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

16 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

19 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan