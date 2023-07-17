ACC extends interim bail of four PTI leaders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A judge of the Anti-Corruption Court on Monday extended the interim bail of the four local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till July 26 in a corruption case.

All four accused namely Fazl Shakur, Abdul Salam, Malik Shaukat, and Iftikhar Mashwani had submitted an application for extension in the interim bail.

The judge Babar Ali after considering the applications of the petitioners granted a nine-day extension in the interim bail period.