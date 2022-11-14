UrduPoint.com

ACC For Expediting Efforts To Control Dengue Breeding

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Tariq Mehmood on Monday directed the departments concerned to expedite their efforts for controlling dengue breeding across the division.

Chairing a meeting, he said that current season was the most suitable for breeding of dengue, therefore, surveillance teams should be more active in the field and eliminate all sites for dengue breeding.

He said that junkyards, tyre shops, graveyards, plant nurseries and others suspect sites should be checked properly in addition to sensitizing citizens about the prevention of dengue virus.

He also directed the CEOs Health to regularly submit progress reports of anti dengue measures so that the campaign could be made successful.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Kashif Kamboh, Director General (DG)Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rae Naeemullah Bhatti, District ProgrammeCoordinator for Anti Epidemics Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present.

