ACC Imposes Fines On Marriages Halls, Restaurants Over Violation Of SOPs

Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

Acting Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Monday inspected marriage halls, restaurants and other businesses to check standard operating procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus for protection against the virus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Acting Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Monday inspected marriage halls, restaurants and other businesses to check standard operating procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus for protection against the virus.

He also imposed fines for the violation of SOPs on marriage halls and a restaurant as they were running indoor and outdoor dining.

According to details, Acting Assistant Commissioner Dera Rao Hashim Azeem inspected various wedding halls, general stores, bakeries and other businesses during his visit. He was accompanied by finance department officials and local police and upon violation imposed heavy fine on the spot.

