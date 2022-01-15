UrduPoint.com

ACC Imposes Fines On Passenger's Vehicles On Overcharging

January 15, 2022

Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Saturday launched action against public transport vehicles which were not following fixed fare list issued by the district administration and Route Transport Authority Malakand

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Saturday launched action against public transport vehicles which were not following fixed fare list issued by the district administration and Route Transport Authority Malakand.

During checking and confirming the route fare from the public, ACC Adenzai took stern action against the passenger vehicles overcharging from the public instead of following the fixed route fare.

He also directed all the transporters to fix fare list on the front screen in order to aware the public from the actual rates of various routes fixed by the district administration and RTA Malakand and Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the checking 31 public transport vehicles including coasters buses, flying coaches and Yutong buses were charged at the main check-post at Chakdara.

All such vehicles charging high fares were booked according to law besides imposing heavy fines.

