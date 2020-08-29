ACC inspects flour mills, meet with flour dealers

Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Additional Assistant Commissioner Saturday inspects flour mills and met with flour dealers appointed by the Government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) ::Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Additional Assistant Commissioner Saturday inspects flour mills and met with flour dealers appointed by the Government.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Abbottabad, Akasha Karan inspected various flour mills and flour dealers in Havelian Tehsil and inspected the flour and wheat shortage besides reviewing the delivery process and availability of the flour in all across the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioners (Under Training) were also present on the occasion during the visit.