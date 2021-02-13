UrduPoint.com
ACC Inspects Gumbat Bazaar, Check Prices Of Food Items

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

ACC inspects Gumbat bazaar, check prices of food items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Saturday inspected Gumbat bazaar of Gumbat Tehsil, Kohat to ensure availability of price lists in every shop besides monitoring steps being taken for implementation of corona SOPs.

During his visit, AAC Muhammad Iqbal said that as desired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat captain (R) Abdur Rehman, it would be ensured implementation of the coronavirus SOPs, use of hand sanitizers, face masks and social distancing.

He has issued necessary directions to the shopkeepers regarding removal of temporary encroachments in the bazaar besides full implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

