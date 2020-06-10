UrduPoint.com
ACC Mansehra Visits Bazaars, Markets, Distributed Masks

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:51 AM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Rabia Sajjad, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I checked various markets and bazaars for implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the general public

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Rabia Sajjad, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I checked various markets and bazaars for implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the general public.

During the checking, the shops of those who did not comply with the SOPs of the provincial government were sealed and fined.

In addition, instructions will be issued to all vendors to implement SOPs of the provincial government and maintain social distance.

Similarly, Ms. Talat Fahad, Assistant Commissioner, Mansehra conducted a check on KKH Road. During the checking, shops of those who did not comply with the SOPs of the provincial government were fined and masks were distributed by her. In addition, instructions issued to all vendors to implement provincial government SOPs and maintain social distance.

