ACC Timergara Visits BHUs, RHC Khal

Sat 09th October 2021

ACC Timergara visits BHUs, RHC Khal

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Saturday visited different primary and high schools and Basic Health Unit Khal and inspected the cleanliness

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Saturday visited different Primary and high schools and Basic Health Unit Khal and inspected the cleanliness.

The additional assistant commissioner, along with his team, checked the overall attendance and cleanliness of the schools and BHUs and expressed their satisfaction.

However, the conditions at RHC Khal were pathetic. Most of the staff was either absent or out of hospital.

The ACC directed the quarters concerned to prepare a complete report in this regard which would be forwarded to Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower for information.

