ACC visits GPS, Sheekhan to review arrangements for polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Saad Muneer on Monday visited the Government Primary school (GPS) Sheekhan on the first day of the anti-polio campaign to review arrangements. He also participated in the morning assembly.

On this occasion, the ACC also met with the anti-polio teams and issued necessary instructions.

APP/azq/378