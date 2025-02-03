Open Menu

ACC Visits GPS, Sheekhan To Review Arrangements For Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Saad Muneer on Monday visited the Government Primary school (GPS) Sheekhan on the first day of the anti-polio campaign to review arrangements. He also participated in the morning assembly.

On this occasion, the ACC also met with the anti-polio teams and issued necessary instructions.

APP/azq/378

More Stories From Pakistan