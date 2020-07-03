UrduPoint.com
ACC Visits Quarantine Center, Reviews Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:54 PM

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Bashir Khan Friday visited the quarantine center at Social Welfare Complex Chapargram on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Batagram Abdul Hameed Khan and reviewed the arrangements.

During the visit, he thoroughly reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration at the quarantine center and instructed the staff and police personnel present on the spot to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures while caring for the patients.

He said negligence in care after the corona patients would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be taken in this regard. He also directed the staff to make ensure cleanliness of the quarantine centers including beds, bedsheets, washroom and availability of waters.

