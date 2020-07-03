ACC visits quarantine centre, reviews arrangements

Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan Friday visited the quarantine centre at Social Welfare Complex Chapargram on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan Friday visited the quarantine centre at Social Welfare Complex Chapargram on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan.

He thoroughly reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration at the quarantine centre and instructed the staff and police personnel to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures while caring for the patients.

He said negligence in care after the corona patients would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be taken in this regard.

He directed the staff to ensure cleanliness of the quarantine centres including beds, bedsheets, washroom and availability of waters.