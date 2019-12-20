ACCA for developing KP into economic hub

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Thursday hosted luncheon to local business leaders and policy makers with an aim to explore new partnership opportunities and play a more impactful role in developing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a hub of economic activities

Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education attended the event as the chief guest and briefed the business and education community on key education reforms introduced by the KP government.

Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, President, KP Chamber of Commerce and Industries shared his exclusive insights into local business and education needs and explained why KP is perfectly positioned to become an engine of growth for the country.

ACCA's Market Head Business Development, Asad Hameed Khan, in his welcome address briefed that ACCA's standing as a super connector means we create wider opportunities for our stakeholder and the economies where we operate.

Fayyaz Jarral, CFO, FF Steel, Dr. Zia Ur Rehman, CEO, North West General Hospital, Masood Ul Mulk, CEO, Sarhad Rural Support Programme, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Director, US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy, Dr. Mohsin Khan, Director, Institute of Management Sciences, Faisal Jamil, Executive Vice President, LMKT, Muhammad Munaim, Director Finance, KP IT Board, Maryam Arshad, CEO, Impact Dynamics, Mujahid Farooqi, Advisor on Economic Growth for KP, USAID, and Suniel Jamil, Group General Manager, Zakori Group attended the event.