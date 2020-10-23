Accelerated action plan for stunting, malnutrition reduction started

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The accelerated action plan for reduction of stunting and malnutrition has been started in Sindh with objective to overcome the food shortage by improving fishery production in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The accelerated action plan for reduction of stunting and malnutrition has been started in Sindh with objective to overcome the food shortage by improving fishery production in the province.

The accelerated and action plan has been started under supervision of provincial steering committee headed by the Chairman Planning board Sindh, informed Director General Fisheries Sindh Mir Allahdad Talpur here on Friday.

He said that reason behind launching of the accelerated action plan was to overcome physical weakness and malnutrition among pregnant women and mothers of newly born babies while the kids under six year age.

Under this decision, he informed that 193 fish ponds had been developed in 193 villages of Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.

These fish ponds were being successfully maintained by village organizations, he said and informed that these forms catering the need of 13,510 persons as each pond was fulfilling requirements of ten families of seven persons each.

Besides fish ponds, he informed that fish seed farms had also been developed in Thatta, Sanghar and Sukkur districts aimed to provide fish seeds to these 193 fish ponds for which Sindh government had provided Rs 708 million.

The granted funds had utilized under financial rules and in accordance to rules of Sindh Public Procurement Authority, he added.