UrduPoint.com

Accelerating SDGs Implementation Crucial For Sustainable Development: NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Accelerating SDGs implementation crucial for sustainable development: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, emphasized the significance of focusing on the policies, processes, and challenges related to the localization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan and assured full support from parliament to facilitate the legislative processes for achieving the SDGs Agenda 2030.

Speaking at the National Conference titled "Empowered Local Governments–Moving Forward to Accelerate the Implementation of Agenda 2030" organized by Lead for SDGs in Islamabad, the Speaker highlighted the need to accelerate SDGs implementation in the country. He acknowledged the substantial progress made by Pakistan in defining national strategies, development plans, and institutional reforms to achieve the SDGs.

The Speaker commended the efforts of the SDGs Task Force, led by Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasizing the pivotal role of localizing SDGs for the socio-economic development of the country. He assured support from parliamentarians at all levels, including the National, Provincial, and local governments, to facilitate the legislative processes for achieving the SDGs Agenda 2030.

Furthermore, the speaker emphasized the crucial role of local governments in achieving the SDGs by implementing and monitoring sustainable policies at the grassroots level. Local governments possess a deep understanding of local needs, resources, and challenges, enabling them to address unique development issues within their jurisdictions. The speaker stressed the importance of integrating SDGs into local development plans and strategies to contribute to the global agenda while ensuring measurable and impactful progress at the community level.

Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam, Convener of the SDGs Task Force, reaffirmed the commitment of the SDGs Secretariat to localize the SDGs. She highlighted the achievements of the SDGs Secretariat and emphasized the need for unity and consensus to successfully achieve the SDGs.

Addressing the conference, Ms. Shaza Fatima, Federal Minister for Youth Affairs, emphasized that local government support is crucial for achieving the goals of SDGs. She also stressed the importance of empowering youth, as they can actively contribute to resolving challenges at the local level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Progress Lead All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money L ..

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Finan ..

30 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.