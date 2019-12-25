Acceptance of bail plea of Rana Sana, a slap on the face of government: PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif

PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has said government has done nothing except stifling voice of rivals during the last one and half year

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) PML-N leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has said government has done nothing except stifling voice of rivals during the last one and half year.He said this while talking to media men here Wednesday.He underlined we will continue our struggle for democracy.

All the parties should together work for the sake of democracy. Country is facing problems at present and we know how to handle them.People are facing difficulties as the prices of commodities and edibles are on rise and no check and balance system is in place in the country.

The poor masses are forced to die under starvation.

He noted government has failed miserably adding government has done nothing except suppressing voice of political rivals during last one and half year.

Whosoever speaks against government is arrested.The acceptance of bail plea of Rana Sana Ullah is slap on the face of government; he said adding where have those gone who used to say that they have evidences against him.He inquired rejecting Maryam Nawaz bail plea is revenge for what.He remarked Niazi-Nab nexus has targeted opposition parties.

They don't see the thieves sitting in the ranks of government.