UrduPoint.com

Acceptance Of Demand For Environmental Justice Diplomatic Victory Of Pakistan: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Acceptance of demand for environmental justice diplomatic victory of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday said that acceptance of the demand for environmental justice at the global level was a major diplomatic success of Pakistan.

The establishment of a global fund to compensate the losses of countries affected by climate change was a victory for Pakistan's stance and recognition of its stand, she said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif turned the deadly effects of climate change on developing countries and flood disasters in Pakistan into the global agenda", she maintained.

She said that Pakistan's stand under the leadership of the prime minister played a decisive role in creating a global consensus on the issue.

The establishment of ' Loss and Damage Fund' will help in the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan, she remarked She appreciated the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for proving to be a benefactor of developing countries The minister said the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman played a key role in victory of Pakistan's position at the global level.

The decision to establish a global fund at COP-27 was a historic milestone in protecting the planet from the ravages of climate change, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the world leaders deserve congratulations and tributes for taking decisive and practical steps to save the planet.

She hoped that this global alliance will play an important role in combating the effects of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World United Nations Flood Sherry Rehman Maryam Aurangzeb Alliance From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strateg ..

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

1 hour ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.