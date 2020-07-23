Acceptance of jurisdiction of ICJ by PML-N big mistake: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Thursday informed the National Assembly that despite objections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, the then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government accepted jurisdiction of International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Replying to the points raised by the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif she said, "There was no reason to accept the jurisdiction of ICJ in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav by the then government of PML-N and representatives from PPP and PTI during a meeting at that time had objected to it." She was of the view that when one country did not accept the jurisdiction, as per the law, the ICJ could not hear the case.

She also alleged that at that time, the government had nominated a lower grade employee to defend the case. "We also objected to hiring of lawyers for the case," she added.

The minister said it was the stance of her party and PPP that PML-N government had done wrong by accepting the jurisdiction of the ICJ.

"We are stuck in ICJ due to wrong decision of the PML-N government and we should have not fought the case there," she added.

She asked the PML-N to accept the mistake. "We should never have gone, this was wrong thinking." She said that in the parliamentary committee at that time, PTI and PPP made it clear that jurisdiction of the ICP should not be accepted.

She said that now the government had to implement the ICJ decision as it had given its judgment in the case.

Earlier Khawaja Asif objected to the tabling of International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020 (No. VI of 2020) and said why was the government now facilitating Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said that serving Indian navy employee was caught in Pakistan for spying, adding a person who admitted to killing of innocent people should not be given any relief.

He said Indian army was killing innocent people in Kashmir.

Legislation to facilitate an Indian spy was not acceptable, he added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto opposed the promulgation of an ordinance which will allow the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to file a review petition against his conviction and sentence.

He said that as per the law, if the National Assembly and Senate were in proceeding and if there was any ordinance, it will have to be laid before the house as soon as possible.

He alleged that the house was not taken into confidence on the issue.

He said that Indian spy should not be given any relief.

He also asked the government to start consultation with opposition parties for establishing new accountability institution with the mandate to conduct across the board accountability.