Accepting election results with open heart is true democracy: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Peoples Party's Veteran Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday evening said it was true democracy to accept election results with an open heart.

Referring to the results of by-polls in Punjab, he said, "Pakistan has to move forward and the democratic system has to continue." Khursheed Shah said the election results were proof of that it was the only way forward in politics. Political parties should give up protest and violent politics forever, he added.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would also get a chance to improve itself.

He proposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan not to repeat his mistakes anymore in future.

Khursheed Shah said victory and defeat were not important in politics but democratic attitudes were important.

He said the chief election commissioner (CEC) continued to discharge his professional obligations while enduring severe criticism and personal attacks.

The CEC deserved to be congratulated for conducting fair and transparent elections, he added.

He expressed the hope that the CEC would perform the same responsibility in the general elections as well.