Access, Availability Of Adequate Health Services Basic Right Of Every Citizen: Abdullah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Access, availability of adequate health services basic right of every citizen: Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Wednesday said that better access and availability of adequate health services was the basic right of every citizen.

He said that special attention should be given to improving access to health services for mother and child.

He expressed these views while addressing the review meeting of Balochistan Medical Support Program.

Provincial Coordinator Balochistan Medical Support Program Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, Director Balochistan Health Card Dr. Ahmed Wali, Governance Specialist Abdul Qadir Nasir, Section Officer Rashtat Ali and other assistants participated in the meeting.

Provincial Coordinator Balochistan Medical Support Program Dr.

Tahira Kamal Baloch briefed the Health Secretary about the program.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that by using the useful model of Balochistan Medical Support Program, timely medical assistance should be provided to the deserving section, especially to ensure practical assistance to women during pregnancy and to ensure the safe delivery and protection of new born babies.

He said that steps would be taken to continue supply of health facilities and sustainable supply of medicines in the public sector.

He said that for phase two of the Balochistan Medical Support Program, PC-1 donor support for the poorest and disaster districts has been earmarked for three years.

