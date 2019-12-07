Access for special persons to polling stations ensure: Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan

Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan Saturday said that steps have been taken to ensure due access to the special persons to polling stations

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan Saturday said that steps have been taken to ensure due access to the special persons to polling stations.

The assurance in this connection has been given to a delegation called on him at his office. The delegation led by Chief Minister's Focal Person, Amjad Nadeem. The Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan informed the delegation that the access of special persons in all polling stations will be ensured.

"We have made timely arrangements so that the special people do not have any problems during the visit to polling stations. Special people can exercise their right to vote during the elections without facing any hardship, CEC Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan added.

He said that special people are an important part of the society. To solve the problems they have in the society. On the occasion, Chief Minister Focal Person Amjad Nadeem gave a briefing to the Chief Election Commissioner, saying that 50,000 special persons are living in Gilgit-Baltistan. There are over-registered special people who are required to cast their votes because there is no arrangement for special people at the polling stations.

He thanked the Chief Election Commissioner, saying that there was renewed hope in ensuring that arrangements were made for the access of special people to polling stations and for the first time in history, special people cast their votes during the election.