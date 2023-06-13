UrduPoint.com

Access Of Women In Power Sector To Play Role In Reducing Gender Discrimination: GM FESCO

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (GM) Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub said that access of women in the power sector through internship and training would help in reducing gender discrimination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (GM) Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub said that access of women in the power sector through internship and training would help in reducing gender discrimination.

He was addressing a ceremony at the FESCO Headquarters to award certificates to 12 females who had completed their internship and six months training with the help of Asian Development Bank and FESCO.

He appreciated the management of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for creating opportunities for women to serve in the fields of Science, Engineering, Information Technology and mathematics. This step would help in utilizing skill of female community in addition to make them more effective for the society.

He said that FESCO had set a new precedent by providing internship and training opportunity to women and this practice would also help them to get employment in the energy sector.

Director General (HR) FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry said that the objective of ADB project was to increase participation of women in high-skilled and non-traditional occupations in the power sector.

This program was very important to give equal employment opportunities to the women in the power sector, he added.

He further said that women who had graduated from different educational institutions could get six-month internship training in FESCO where they would be fully respected and protected.

The successful internees who completed their internships included Farah Al Ain, Munahal, Amina Khan, Ashna Batul, Tuba Gul, Farwa Zulfiqar, Zahra Ali, Sabiha Kausar, Huma Safdar, Shanze Tariq, Tayyaba Mushtaq, Saba Khalid, Ayesha Arif, Samira Batul and Saira Jabeen.

ADB Member Furqan, Managing Director (CTC) Lubna Hashmat, Project Lead Mehwish Ali and Admin Officer Asghar Khan also addressed the event.

Later, General Manager Operations Rana Ayub awarded certificates to 12 female internees who completed the internship and three FESCO women workers. This program was started as a pilot project in FESCO and IESCO.

Director (HR) Ghulam Mujtaba, Director (Public Relations) Tahir Sheikh, Director (OD) Mahmood Ahmed and Superintendent Admin Salman Qamar were also present in the ceremony.

