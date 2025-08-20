Access to clean water every citizen’s right: Gilani

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right of every citizen and essential for public health, education, and economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right of every citizen and essential for public health, education, and economic growth.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Murree Sparkletts RO Plant and Water Line Unit-2 in Hattar.

The ceremony was attended by Senators, MNA Isphanyar M. Bhindara, the management of Murree Sparkletts, and a large number of dignitaries.

Gilani congratulated the management on completing the project, calling it a milestone in providing safe drinking water and protecting people from waterborne diseases.

He stressed that underprivileged and remote communities deserve special attention so they too can benefit from such essential facilities.

“The Senate of Pakistan fully supports all initiatives that prioritise public welfare,” he said, adding that the private sector plays a vital role in national development by creating jobs and driving growth.

He termed projects like the RO Plant an investment in health, education, and the dignity of citizens.

Later, Gilani visited the ACM Group of Industries, where he was briefed on the company’s operations and planted a sapling in the factory lawn. He lauded the use of modern, eco-friendly technology and praised ACM for leading in exports and delivering quality products globally.

Calling the industrial sector the backbone of the national economy, the Chairman Senate assured his full support for measures that further strengthen industry and promote sustainable development.