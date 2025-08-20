Access To Clean Water Every Citizen’s Right: Gilani
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right of every citizen and essential for public health, education, and economic growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right of every citizen and essential for public health, education, and economic growth.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Murree Sparkletts RO Plant and Water Line Unit-2 in Hattar.
The ceremony was attended by Senators, MNA Isphanyar M. Bhindara, the management of Murree Sparkletts, and a large number of dignitaries.
Gilani congratulated the management on completing the project, calling it a milestone in providing safe drinking water and protecting people from waterborne diseases.
He stressed that underprivileged and remote communities deserve special attention so they too can benefit from such essential facilities.
“The Senate of Pakistan fully supports all initiatives that prioritise public welfare,” he said, adding that the private sector plays a vital role in national development by creating jobs and driving growth.
He termed projects like the RO Plant an investment in health, education, and the dignity of citizens.
Later, Gilani visited the ACM Group of Industries, where he was briefed on the company’s operations and planted a sapling in the factory lawn. He lauded the use of modern, eco-friendly technology and praised ACM for leading in exports and delivering quality products globally.
Calling the industrial sector the backbone of the national economy, the Chairman Senate assured his full support for measures that further strengthen industry and promote sustainable development.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
UAE conducts 76th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Dubai Foster Care Committee releases half-yearly report
CE-Ventures invests in $100 million funding round for US nuclear technology comp ..
Israeli government approves colonial construction plan in E1 area
Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers
PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk
At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents
Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Access to clean water every citizen’s right: Gilani28 seconds ago
-
Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC29 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk35 seconds ago
-
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters4 hours ago
-
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding4 hours ago
-
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism development4 hours ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation in Karachi4 hours ago
-
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC4 hours ago
-
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery4 hours ago
-
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas4 hours ago
-
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate4 hours ago
-
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat4 hours ago