UrduPoint.com

Access To Facts, Truth Can Make Provision Of Justice Easy: PHC CJ

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Access to facts, truth can make provision of justice easy: PHC CJ

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rasheed Thursday said that access to the facts and truth can make it easy for judges and lawyers to provide justice to the masses without any delay

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) ::Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rasheed Thursday said that access to the facts and truth can make it easy for judges and lawyers to provide justice to the masses without any delay.

Addressing Swabi Bar here at the inauguration of two new court rooms at the Judicial Complex Shah Mansoor here, he said that the competent lawyers and judges can play a vital role in provision of justice to common man.

He said that Bench and Bar are inter-related and difference between the two cand hamper smooth process of justice in the society.

Referring to deficiency of civil judges in district Swabi, he said that soon the issue would be resolved.

He said the issues of Swabi bar would be resolved on priority basis while a digital library and solar system would be also provided to the bar at earliest.

Later, President District Bar Malik Daniyal, General Secretary Tayyab Zaman, member Bar Council Syed Mubashir Shah of Swabi bar presented shield and traditional Shawl to the Chief Justice.

The PHC registrar, Sessions judges Swabi Mohammad Rauf Khan, President Tehsil Lahore Tanveer Shahzad, administrative officers and lawyers' community attendant the event.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Lawyers Man Swabi Event Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

46 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

58 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.