Access To Information A Fundamental Right: Governor Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information, on Sunday emphasized that access to information was a fundamental and democratic right of every citizen.
He said that the free flow of information was promoting transparency, accountability and good governance. Highlighting one of the biggest challenges of the present era, the Governor said that the spread of misinformation and fake news was not only distorting the truth but also undermining national unity and erodes public trust in institutions.
Referring to Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, Governor Kundi said that the Pakistani media presented fact-based information before the world while the false propaganda of the Indian media stood exposed.
He stressed that responsible reporting and provision of accurate information were essential for democratic stability.
Governor Kundi added that timely and correct access to information empowered citizens and laid the foundation for transparency, development and justice in society.
He appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media and urged all institutions to take effective measures to strengthen the access-to-information framework, paving the way for a responsible, well-informed, and democratic society.
