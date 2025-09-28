Access To Information Citizen’s Constitutional Right: Gilani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday said access to information is a fundamental and constitutional right of every citizen.
In his message on the International Day for Universal Access to Information, he said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to seek and obtain information, which is vital for building an informed society that fosters transparency, development, and justice.
Highlighting the growing role of media, the Chairman said the responsibility of journalists and media organisations had increased manifold.
Delivering timely, accurate, and responsible information to the public, he stressed, was their foremost duty.
He cautioned that misinformation and fake news must not be allowed to distort facts, as misleading narratives erode public trust and undermine democratic
values.
Timely and accurate information, he said, empowers citizens and strengthens confidence in governance.
Gilani added that access to information and public awareness are the lifeblood of democracy and the foundation of an enlightened society.
The free flow of information, he noted, promotes transparency and contributes to improved administrative practices.
He urged relevant institutions to accelerate efforts to make the access-to-information system more effective and responsive, ensuring citizens benefit from reliable and timely information.
Recognising the critical role of the Information Department, he appreciated its work in communicating government policies to the public and channelling people’s concerns back to the government.
Underscoring the importance of media professionalism, he called on journalists and media houses to enhance their performance and contribute to building an informed, confident, and aware society through accurate and comprehensive reporting.
