Access to quality healthcare facilities basic right

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Access to quality healthcare facilities is a non-negotiable human right said Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir here on Thursday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the second batch of training course for health professionals and health managers of private and public hospitals on MSDS in collaboration with the Punjab Healthcare Commission at IPH, she said that it was difficult to treat and cure patients without following the minimum service delivery standards set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission for private and public hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

She said that IPH would continue to provide full support to the training program on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) of PHC to provide skilled and trained manpower to the health facilities in the province.

Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr. Mushtaq Salarya said that the Healthcare Commission( PHC) was operating an effective system of monitoring and implementation to ensure compliance of MSDS in all hospitals, laboratories and all types of clinics.

He said that it was imperative to implement standards set for hospitals with quality health facilities, clean environment, proper disposal of hospital waste and infection-free operation theaters and wards.

He said that with the support of the IPH, the Punjab Health Care Commissioner would continue the training program for the information and awareness of public and private hospitals, laboratories and administrative doctors across the province so that awareness about public health in the province could increase and a visible change and improvement in the working and efficiency of hospitals could be materialized.

Officers and faculty members of the institute were present in the event whereas 19 Health Managers and Health Professionals from private and public sector hospitals got enrolled in the one-month certificate training course.