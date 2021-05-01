Accessible public toilets for PWDs on cards

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct accessible toilets for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at all 'Marakiz' of the city to accommodate them at public places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct accessible toilets for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at all 'Marakiz' of the city to accommodate them at public places.

"Accessible toilets are designed to address the issues of people with disabilities by providing more space and bars for users to grab and hold during transfers, and space for an assistant if necessary, " the CDA chairman said.

Talking to APP, he said the authority was striving to come up with disability-inclusive policies to help mainstream the PWDs.

The project was initially being launched with the construction of washrooms in three sectors, F-10, Blue Area and I-8.

However, it would be replicated across the city during next phase for both ladies and gents, he maintained.

The authority, he said had built around 40 wheelchair ramps at commercial centres of Islamabad to provide hassle free environment to such persons.

