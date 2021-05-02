UrduPoint.com
Accessible Public Toilets For PWDs On Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Accessible public toilets for PWDs on cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct accessible toilets for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all 'Markaz' (Centers) of the sectors to accommodate them at public places.

"Accessible toilets are designed to address the issues of people with disabilities by providing more space and bars for users to grab and hold during transfers, and space for an assistant if necessary, " said CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the authority was striving to come up with disability-inclusive policies to help mainstream the PWDs.

The project was initially being launched with the construction of washrooms in three sectors, including F-10, I-8 and Blue Area.

However, later it would be replicated in other sectors of the city. The facility was available exclusively for ladies and gents , he maintained.

The authority, he said had built around 40 wheelchair ramps at commercial area of the city for the convenience of the disabled.

