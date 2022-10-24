UrduPoint.com

Accession Of Entire Jammu & Kashmir To Pakistan Is Only Solution Of Kashmir Issue: AJK Acting President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan is only solution of Kashmir issue: AJK Acting President

Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the prime objective of the government of the liberated territory (AJK) was to provide all-out political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against India's illegal occupation for decades

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) : Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the prime objective of the government of the liberated territory (AJK) was to provide all-out political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against India's illegal occupation for decades.

Addressing the major ceremony hosted to mark the diamond jubilee of the foundation day of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir in the State metropolis on Monday. The Acting President of AJK termed accession of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan as the only feasible solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said that the partition of Kashmir was not acceptable to the people of Kashmir. "While celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Azad Kashmir government, we all have to introspect and take stock of ourselves and see whether we are fulfilling our responsibilities vis--vis the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir", he said.

The acting president also paid rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for laying down their lives to protect our borders along the Line of Control.

Recalling the great struggle and sacrifices of the ancestors, the Acting President said, "Our forefathers made unprecedented sacrifices and it is due to their sacrifices that we all are enjoying a free and dignified life in the liberated territory today".

"Our forefathers rendered matchless sacrifice and toiled hard to establish the administration of this government in the base camp", Haq said adding that it was now the responsibility of every conscious citizen of Azad Kashmir to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state and play their due role to free rest part of the homeland from the clutches of Indian occupation.

The acting president reiterated Kashmiris' pledge that the struggle would continue until the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir achieves freedom and becomes a part of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

International conference on business management co ..

International conference on business management concludes

1 minute ago
 DC directs price control magistrates to improve pe ..

DC directs price control magistrates to improve performance

1 minute ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends entry of 18 PML-N ..

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends entry of 18 PML-N lawmakers

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Hasn't Yet Paid SpaceX for Any Starlink S ..

Pentagon Hasn't Yet Paid SpaceX for Any Starlink Services for Ukraine - Military ..

5 minutes ago
 Abuse of LGBT People Ripe in Qatar Despite FIFA Ru ..

Abuse of LGBT People Ripe in Qatar Despite FIFA Rules - Nonprofit

5 minutes ago
 President for effective steps to enroll out-of-sch ..

President for effective steps to enroll out-of-school children in schools

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.