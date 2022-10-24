Accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan is only solution of Kashmir issue: AJK Acting President

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) : Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the prime objective of the government of the liberated territory (AJK) was to provide all-out political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against India's illegal occupation for decades.

Addressing the major ceremony hosted to mark the diamond jubilee of the foundation day of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir in the State metropolis on Monday. The Acting President of AJK termed accession of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan as the only feasible solution to the Kashmir issue.

He said that the partition of Kashmir was not acceptable to the people of Kashmir. "While celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Azad Kashmir government, we all have to introspect and take stock of ourselves and see whether we are fulfilling our responsibilities vis--vis the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir", he said.

The acting president also paid rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for laying down their lives to protect our borders along the Line of Control.

Recalling the great struggle and sacrifices of the ancestors, the Acting President said, "Our forefathers made unprecedented sacrifices and it is due to their sacrifices that we all are enjoying a free and dignified life in the liberated territory today".

"Our forefathers rendered matchless sacrifice and toiled hard to establish the administration of this government in the base camp", Haq said adding that it was now the responsibility of every conscious citizen of Azad Kashmir to safeguard the territorial integrity of the state and play their due role to free rest part of the homeland from the clutches of Indian occupation.

The acting president reiterated Kashmiris' pledge that the struggle would continue until the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir achieves freedom and becomes a part of Pakistan.