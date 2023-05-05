Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Commonwealth countries: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday called upon leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations of Commonwealth

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday called upon leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations of Commonwealth.

While speaking at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders here, he urged the leaders to re-imagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and an even stronger sense of purpose.

The prime minister also spoke of his government's commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth with the right kind of skill sets and opportunities.

He added that his government was empowering women and mainstreaming the marginalized youth, religious and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities and the transgender community.