Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true aspirations of Kashmiri people: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that on July 19, 1947, the whole Kashmiri State had desired to accede to Pakistan and that spirit still lives strong today.

Had it not been for the connivance of the Indian Army, Dogra Raj and the British rulers the true aspirations of the Kashmiri people would have been realised and they would have been able to become a part of Pakistan on 14 August 1947, he said while addressing a seminar titled,"Kashmir Accession Day and our Responsibilities", held here at National Press Club in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement (JKSDMI).

The AJK President said that under very difficult circumstances in 1947, the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference representatives held a conference in Srinagar and passed a resolution vowing to accede to Pakistan that became a basis for the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to fight a war for their independence from the Maharaja.

This liberated region we now know as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan has become a defensive bastion for the whole of Pakistan, he said.

Masood Khan said that since the illegal occupation of the occupied territory in 1947 by Indian forces, the killings and aggression continue to this day. Around 237,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in 1947 just because they wanted to join Pakistan and now Kashmiris despite the presence of 900,000 Indian troops continue to struggle for their right to self-determination and peacefully oppose the occupation.

The AJK President said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are grateful to Pakistan for being the only sovereign window for them, for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and fighting the case at international forums.

"We must not undermine the strength of the civil society as it was the unified civil society of America that led to countrywide rallies over the killings of George Floyd. We need that level of mobilisation as killings and tortures take place in IOJK every day," he added.

He said India continued to divert global attention from the situation in IOJK by carrying indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians living along the Line of Control.

He said displacement of Kashmiris is taking place at a rapid pace as settlers from all over India are being brought into IOJK to permanently transform the demography.

The AJK President said there were no terrorists in IOJK and the Kashmiri people were simply exercising their basic and instinctive right to self-defence.

The only terrorism was the state-terrorism of the Indian forces that have the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regime.

The world must know that the BJP-RSS regime was the actual terrorists and that these Hindu-extremist organisations need to be globally banned for their fascist and supremacist ideology.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Parliament's Special Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi strongly denounced the Indian-occupation regime for enacting new laws to enable illegal military cantonments in the disputed area of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJK) and urged United Nations to take action to stop this illegal process.

"Men, women and children are dying, being cut, injured, rotting in prisons for the sake of freedom, just so that the United Nations and the international community can pay attention to their voices. Like Darfur (South Sudan) and East Timor, Kashmiris should be given the right to vote to decide their political future, as promised by the United Nations. But the United Nations and the international community continue to turn a blind eye to the Kashmir issue," Afridi rued.

He said the new laws were a part of Indian plan to bring a demographic changes in the IoJK in a bid to artificially turn Muslim dominated Kashmir into a Hindu majority territory.

"This is a nefarious design cooked up to violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The world needs to act now.Under this sinister design, thousands of Indian labourers have been brought for construction near the army Cantonment. Massive constructions are going around several Indian-occupying Army camps in Kashmir. Thousands of residential flats are being constructed at transit points in Srinagar for Indian Army troops. This is all in violation of the UN resolutions and its conventions," he added.

He said that India is violating International law by settling Indians in the UN-recognized disputed territory. The world must take note and warn India of its implications in the region, he demanded.

He said despite the oppressive occupation by India, Kashmiri people have not given up their desire for accession with Pakistan and Kashmiri people, expressing their love for Pakistan and are still waving Pakistani flags in Indian-occupied Kashmir and raising slogans of "Long live Pakistan".

He said Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for the accession with Pakistan and independence from India. "The Government of Pakistan, while upholding its principled position, continues to provide political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris," he said.

The seminar was also addressed by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ms. Sobia Kamal, Member National Assembly Ms. Noreen Farooq, APHC Convener Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, leading journalist Irshad Mahmood and others.