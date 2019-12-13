Accident claims 15 lives in Balochistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 15 persons were killed as a passenger bus was collided with a speedy fuel carrying van near Qilla Saifullah Balochistan on Friday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of van driver, only one passenger could save his life by jumping out of the vehicle, they added.

The bodies could not be identified as they were badly burnt and shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, the sources further stated.