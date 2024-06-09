Accident Claims 16 Lives In Neelum Valley AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sixteen people including women and children were died and 3 got injured in a tragic road accident in Taobat area of Neelum Valley district, some 150 kilometers of here, on Sunday, official said.
A police official in the area told APP on Phone that a Jeep carrying 19 people from Kail to Taobat plunged in the area from 200 feet height when driver lost control.
“Three people on the roof of the Jeep jumped down on the sides and got injured when it started slipping down while all the passengers inside were drown in the river whose bodies had been retrieved latter by the local rescuers,” the official added. Bodies of a tourist couple were identified as Javed Akhtar and Saima Shabnam residents of Multan who were on a tour to the area.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT5 minutes ago
-
PCP celebrates World Club Foot Day15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion at ISB int’l festival attracts visitors15 minutes ago
-
Labourer lost life in Hattar15 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over shahadat of security forces personnel15 minutes ago
-
Local pir booked for boy sexual harassment25 minutes ago
-
MRC with support of European Union opened in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 1.3 million collected for overpricing1 hour ago
-
First sample collection point for Newborn Screening launched at HFH1 hour ago
-
KP Govt lawyer's statement in SC on appointment of VCs incorrect, misleading: KP Governor1 hour ago
-
Work on Lifestyle residency to be completed with availability of funds2 hours ago
-
PU holds entrance test for undergrad programs2 hours ago