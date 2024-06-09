Accident claims 16 lives in Neelum Valley AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sixteen people including women and children were died and 3 got injured in a tragic road accident in Taobat area of Neelum Valley district, some 150 kilometers of here, on Sunday, official said.

A police official in the area told APP on Phone that a Jeep carrying 19 people from Kail to Taobat plunged in the area from 200 feet height when driver lost control.

“Three people on the roof of the Jeep jumped down on the sides and got injured when it started slipping down while all the passengers inside were drown in the river whose bodies had been retrieved latter by the local rescuers,” the official added. Bodies of a tourist couple were identified as Javed Akhtar and Saima Shabnam residents of Multan who were on a tour to the area.