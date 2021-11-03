UrduPoint.com

Accident Claims 22 Lives In AJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:18 PM

Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

At least 22 people were killed and several other injured when a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus fell into a deep ravine at Manjhiari village near Baloch town of Sudhunoti district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, Police and locals said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :At least 22 people were killed and several other injured when a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus fell into a deep ravine at Manjhiari village near Baloch town of Sudhunoti district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, Police and locals said.

Former Minister Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir who hails from the area, said at least 22 people lost their lives on the sport in the accident and feared death toll could rise. According to Plundari police 15 bodies were brought in district headquarters Hospital Plundari after the accident.

