Accident claims 3 lives of laborers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :An accident on the M9 Motorway claimed 3 lives of labourers in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The Jamshoro police informed that a dumper truck struck a motorbike on which the 3 deceased labourers were riding, died on the spot.

The police identified the deceased as 25 years old Majeed Palari, 26 years old Sher Hussain Palari and 29 years old Nadeem Palari.

The deceased were the residents of Haji Palari village.

The police have arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle.