Accident Claims A Life In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :One person was killed while a pedestrian sustained injuries when a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Naushki in Quetta,Tuesday.
According to rescue sources the accident occurred due to negligence of van driver, the bike rider died on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process,they added.
The van driver was arrested and police had registered a first information report (FIR) against him,the sources informed.