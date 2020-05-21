Accident claims a life, injures one in Quetta

One was killed while another sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Lamji in Quetta on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :One was killed while another sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Lamji in Quetta on Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the car driver as he was over speeding,a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance,they stated.

The body was handed over to the bereaved family while local police had arrested the car driver and registered FIR against him, a police official informed.