UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims A Life, Injures One In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:34 PM

Accident claims a life, injures one in Quetta

One was killed while another sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Lamji in Quetta on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :One was killed while another sustained injuries as a motorcycle was hit by a car near Lamji in Quetta on Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the car driver as he was over speeding,a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance,they stated.

The body was handed over to the bereaved family while local police had arrested the car driver and registered FIR against him, a police official informed.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Driver Car FIR Family

Recent Stories

Emirates set to fly UAE-based Pakistanis from Isla ..

7 minutes ago

Transporters agree to resume service after success ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Maintains Contact With US on Mideast, But N ..

5 minutes ago

Accident kills three, injures several in Pattan

5 minutes ago

Australian states squabble over reopening domestic ..

2 minutes ago

NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.