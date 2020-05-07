Accident claims a life, injures two in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a speedy truck hit a motorcycle near Sheikhupura road in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver,a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance,they stated.

First Information Report (F.I.R) had been registered against the truck driver,a local police official informed.