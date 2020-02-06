UrduPoint.com
Accident Claims A Life, Leaves Three Injured In Azad Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Accident claims a life, leaves three injured in Azad Kashmir

One girl was killed while three others sustained minor injuries as a rickshaw carrying school girls turned over near Chumb Jorian in Barnala Azad Kashmir on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :One girl was killed while three others sustained minor injuries as a rickshaw carrying school girls turned over near Chumb Jorian in Barnala Azad Kashmir on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over-speeding as driver could not keep control over the vehicle while taking a turn,a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem while the injured were discharged after receiving medical assistance, they said.

Rickshaw driver was arrested and First Information Report(F.I.R) was registered against him, a police official informed.

