Accident claims a life, leaves three injured in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :One girl was killed while three others sustained minor injuries as a rickshaw carrying school girls turned over near Chumb Jorian in Barnala Azad Kashmir on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over-speeding as driver could not keep control over the vehicle while taking a turn,a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem while the injured were discharged after receiving medical assistance, they said.

Rickshaw driver was arrested and First Information Report(F.I.R) was registered against him, a police official informed.