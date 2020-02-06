UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accident Claims A Life, Leaves Two Injured In Shakargarh

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:04 PM

Accident claims a life, leaves two injured in Shakargarh

One was killed while three others sustained injuries as a passenger bus collided with a trailer near Arood Afghana in Shakargarh on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :One was killed while three others sustained injuries as a passenger bus collided with a trailer near Arood Afghana in Shakargarh on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to dense fog ,the bus driver could not see the trailer coming from the opposite side, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal formalities, the sources mentioned.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Shakargarh From

Recent Stories

PM says Kashmir will be free soon

53 seconds ago

Building deptt to spend Rs 26 mln on three uplift ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Was 2nd Largest Oil Supplier to US in Octob ..

47 seconds ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree to disband Ajman&#0 ..

20 minutes ago

England bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of action by ..

49 seconds ago

Lndian Occupied Kashmir authorities slap PSA on Sh ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.