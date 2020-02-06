Accident claims a life, leaves two injured in Shakargarh

One was killed while three others sustained injuries as a passenger bus collided with a trailer near Arood Afghana in Shakargarh on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :One was killed while three others sustained injuries as a passenger bus collided with a trailer near Arood Afghana in Shakargarh on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to dense fog ,the bus driver could not see the trailer coming from the opposite side, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal formalities, the sources mentioned.