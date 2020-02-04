Accident claims a life,injures three in Vihari

One was killed while three others sustained critical injuries as a passenger bus over turned near Maitla Chowk in Vihari on Tuesday

According to rescue sources the tragic incident occurred due to over-speeding, a private news channel reported.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where they were admitted into emergency ward for medical assistance, the body was handed over to heirs after autopsy, they mentioned.

Police had registered an First Information Report (F.I.R) against the bus driver, a police official informed.